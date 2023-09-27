Usher Planning ‘Tastefully Dressed’ Pole Dancers During 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

A source close to pop singer Usher claims he intends to have “tastefully dressed” pole dancers as part of his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show.

The “DJ Got Us Falling In Love” singer often features stripper-styled dancers and pole dancers in his stage shows in Las Vegas and apparently he wants to bring that same aesthetic to the NFL. But he also seems to understand that half naked pole dancing strippers is not exactly a fitting style of entertainment for the NFL’s family-friendly big game.

“Usher plans on having… pole dancers — dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates,” a source told PageSix. “He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching.”

“[Usher] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage,” the source continued, “Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments and now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top.”

The singer also intends to launch his next album on Super Bowl Sunday with “Coming Home,” which marks his fist new album since 2016.

“t’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon,” he wrote.

The NFL insists that Usher’s show will be a show “for the history books.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music for the NFL. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Several Super Bowl Halftime shows have sent viewers complaining. In 2012, rapper M.I.A. came under fire when he flipped the audience the bird during his part in Madonna’s halftime show.

But the most controversial show of all occurred in 2004 when singer Justin Timberlake ripped away co-star Janet Jackson’s breast cup on her costume to reveal her bare right breast festooned with a nipple ring. The incident was infamously dubbed the “Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.”

The act ended up getting Jackson fired a week later from the Grammy telecast.

In 2018, Timberlake said that he has apologized and “made peace” with Jackson over the controversial show.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

