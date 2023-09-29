Actor-comedian Rob Schneider publicly called upon Canada to fire Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his parliament honored a former Nazi Yaroslav Hunka during a special session at Parliament Hill.

Schneider said that Canada officially lost its title as the “coolest country in the world” under Trudeau and said it must fire him to get its mojo back.

“Canada, you were always the coolest country. You were the country that rose above the strife when your neighbor couldn’t. You were the safe haven for war dissenters and political activists. You were America Plus. Canada will you please reclaim your rightful place in being the coolest country in the world? Please Fire your authoritarian PM Justin Trudeau. Canada, You can do it!” he posted on X.

Trudeau offered a complete and total apology after his Canadian parliament honored a Ukrainian World War II veteran who had fought alongside the Nazis.

“I would like to present unreserved apologies for what took place on Friday and to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation for the position they were put in, for all of us who were present,” Trudeau said. “To have unknowingly recognized this individual was a terrible mistake and a violation of the memory of those who suffered grievously at the hands of the Nazi regime.”

As Breitbart News reported, Anthony Rota, speaker of the House of Commons in the Canadian parliament, resigned as a result of the incident.

“I have acted as your humble servant, carrying out the important responsibilities of this position to the very best of my abilities. The work of this House is above any of us. Therefore, I must step down as your Speaker,” Rota said.

“Will SOMEONE please tell Canadian Elected officials and American Elected officials that the guards at the Treblinka Concentration extermination Camp were Ukrainians! Like that evil bastard Ivan the Terrible, John Demjanjuk!” he also said.

