Watch: Fashion Mogul Kat Von D Baptized into Christianity After Tossing Witchcraft Books

Famous tattoo artist and fashion mogul Kat Von D has been baptized into Christianity a little over a year after she announced tossing her witchcraft books.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Kat Von D shared a cross emoji as a caption and a video of her clothed in white receiving her baptism at a church.

Take a look:

Kat Von D has come a long way since 2017, starting when she permanently moved to the red state of Indiana after growing fed up with the high crime in Los Angeles. As Breitbart News reported:

Fashion mogul, model, and tattoo enthusiast Kat Von D has announced that she is leaving “corrupt” Los Angeles for good and will reopen her business in the small town in Indiana in which she recently bought a home. Last December, the LA Ink star, whose full name is Katherine Von Drachenberg, announced that she bought a home in Vevay, Indiana, situated between Cincinnati and Louisville on the Ohio River. At the time, the artist said they probably wouldn’t sell their home in Los Angeles, however, she was fed up with “all that’s been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption.” She added, “we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day.”

Last year, Kat Von D took an even more shocking turn when she announced that she would be throwing out her witchcraft and magic books, saying they no longer align with her.

“I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?” she wrote on Instagram. “And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

