James Woods Warns a Hamas-Like ‘Army Is Surely Walking Across Biden’s Non-Existent Border Every Day’

Hollywood star James Woods has warned that a Hamas-like army of terrorists is almost certainly walking across President Biden’s open southern border “every day” — echoing fears raised by a growing number of people since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Saturday.

James Woods noted that in their zeal to blame intelligence failures for the attacks, liberals have failed to recognize that Biden’s open border has put all Americans in harm’s way.

Biden’s open border has allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood the U.S., including thousands of military-age men from hostile countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and Syria.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has failed to deport more than 99 percent of illegal aliens arriving, according to a report from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA).

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

In the past year, DHS has encountered nearly 150 illegal aliens at the southern border who were listed on the federal government’s Terrorist Watch List.

But many more are believed to have eluded border security and entered the country as part of the approximately 1.5 million known got-aways in the past year alone, according to a report from the House Homeland Security Committee.

