President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is failing to deport more than 99 percent of illegal aliens arriving to the United States, a report from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Immigration Subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock (R-CA) details.

The report, released on Monday, shows the extent to which DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is carrying out the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release network.

According to Jordan and McClintock, more than five million illegal aliens arrived at the border from January 20, 2021, through March 31, 2023. Of those, at least 2.4 million did not have a confirmed departure from the U.S.

Meanwhile, during that same time period, the report states that DHS released nearly 2.15 million illegal aliens into American communities and just 5,993 illegal aliens first encountered at the border and placed into removal proceedings were ultimately deported from the U.S.

“In other words, the Biden Administration failed to remove, through immigration court proceedings, 99.73 percent of illegal aliens released into the United States during President Biden’s first 26 months in office,” the report states:

In fact, the Biden Administration’s 108,102 total removals account for just 2.15 percent of all southwest border encounters during that time and just 4 percent of the number of aliens with no confirmed departure from the United States. [Emphasis added]

Biden’s border policy is a fixture of his administration’s larger goal of ballooning the nation’s foreign-born population.

Analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) reveals that, as of August, the foreign-born population stands at about 49.5 million — just 500,000 immigrants short of hitting 50 million.

The foreign-born population today represents the largest ever in American history.

