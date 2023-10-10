Playboy Cuts Ties with Mia Khalifa After She Celebrates Hamas Attack on Israel

Playboy has reportedly cut ties with OnlyFans model and former porn star Mia Khalifa in response to her openly celebrating the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, Mia Khalifa, who boasts millions of followers on X and Instagram, outright celebrated the horrific attacks on Israel over the weekend, which took an estimated 900 lives, hailing the violence as a triumphant day of freedom fighting.

In a series of Twitter/X posts on Saturday, Mia Khalifa — who has called Israel an apartheid state for years — emphatically expressed support for the terrorist attacks in Israel, despite the perpetatros’ targeting of civilians, to the point of calling one image of the aggressors a “Renaissance painting.”

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time,” she said.

“I can’t believe the Zionist apartheid regime is being brought down by guerrilla fighters in fake Gucci shirts – the biopics of these moments better reflect that,” she said in another post.

Khalifa’s messages came as he world leaned of he brutal destruction and killing and attacks Hamas was perpetuating in Israel.

In one of several similar incidents, Hamas terrorists broke into a grandmother's home in Nir Oz, near Gaza, took her phone, logged into her Facebook, and live streamed himself murdering her. That’s how her granddaughter found out she was murdered. pic.twitter.com/QrrtqVOypz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 9, 2023

Hamas terrorist called mom of sisters kidnapped at rave to mock family https://t.co/lK5o2dX1ys pic.twitter.com/ORFX0Z82yC — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2023

Mia Khalifa boasts 5 million followers on Twitter. On her Instagram, which boasts 27.5 million followers, Khalifa’s stories were littered with similar posts.

According to The Messenger, Khalifa “has previously collaborated with Playboy, but her content is no longer accessible on its website. According to a statement from Playboy posted to X, the company ended its relationship with Khalifa following her recent posts.”

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform,” the company said.

The company later called her comments “disgusting and reprehensible.”

“At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand her words and actions have consequences,” the statement continued.

Khalifa appeared to backtrack on some of her posts on Monday.

