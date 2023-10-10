Video Shows Moment Rapper Kevin Gates Spits Loogie Down Fan’s Throat During Concert

A video posted to social media shows a moment in which rapper Kevin Gates spit a loogie down a fan’s throat during his concert in Virginia over the weekend.

The “Satellites” singer invited a female onto the stage during his performance in Portsmouth, Virginia, where the fan gave Gates verbal permission to “do whatever you want,” according to a report by TMZ.

Watch Below:

Gates then walked the fan to a folding chair in which she sat down, and then instructed her to stick out her tongue. The “Thinkin’ with My Dick” rapper then proceeded to drop his own spit down into the fan’s throat, which elicited a roaring reaction from the crowd.

The “I Don’t Apologize” rapper, who recently kicked off his “Only the Generals” tour, told TMZ that the public can expect explosiveness while he is on tour.

Gates added that he got into shape for his tour with NBA star Kevin Durant, with whom he played basketball as part of his workout routine.

This is not the first time Gates has made headlines.

In 2016, the “2 Phones” rapper called out the “bullshit” of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of high-profile police shootings of black men.

“We kill each other, but as soon as a white boy kills one of us, everybody go to hoopin’ and hollerin’ and all that old stupid-ass shit,” Gates said at the time, adding, “That’s bullshit.”

