‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s a ‘Feminist’ Because a Psychic Told Her So

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown says she is a “feminist” because she once went to a psychic who informed her that she was.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Brown credited her “feminist awakening” to a visit she had with a psychic, who told the actress that she was a feminist.

After speaking with the psychic, the Enola Holmes star went home and looked up “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” She then read articles and books on the topic, and ended up concurring with the clairvoyant, deciding that she was, in fact, a feminist.

“[I] really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me,” Brown told Glamour, adding that “Ultimately, it’s about opportunity.”

Now, the 19-year-old’s production company, PCMA Productions, is seeking opportunities to cast more women, and to “tell stories about what girls and women can be,” the magazine noted.

Brown added that a slate of forthcoming PCMA films include Damsel, in which she will play a dragon-fighting princess alongside actresses Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.

“The theme is feminism,” Brown told Glamour.

“I just think there are things in the world that haven’t been created,” the actress added. “I don’t need to do a whole big thing and change the world. I don’t need that. But if I can do the small things that help people — their heart, their mind, their spirit — then that’s what I’ll do.”

When Brown was 14-years-old, she addressed the United Nations and became the youngest person to ever be appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In that role, Brown reportedly tried to expand access to menstrual care and education for girls around the world.

The actress also believes that there is a need for access to products like Advil and tampons, and claims that access to such products should be considered a right, not a privilege.

