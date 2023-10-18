James Woods Rips ‘Crooked Hack’ Joe Biden After Incoherent Israel Press Conference: ‘Cognitive Abilities Crippled Beyond Dispute’

US President Joe Biden announces new actions to protect consumers from hidden junk fees, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
David Ng

Oscar-nominated actor James Woods blasted President Joe Biden for his press conference in Israel during which the visibly haggard commander in chief began to ramble incoherently and lose his train of thought in an embarrassing senior moment.

Biden was in Tel Aviv Wednesday where he sat before cameras alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite reading from prepared notecards, Biden began to meander mid-speech before completely losing his way.

Watch below:

James Woods called out Biden’s obvious dementia, adding that the corrupt politician is still lurking just beneath the senility.

“We are minutes from the end on the Doomsday Clock with this soulless fool in charge. He has GOT to go. Literally the fate of mankind is at stake,” the actor wrote on X Wednesday.

Woods also blasted Biden for using the vague euphemism “other team” when referring to the terrorists besieging Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank during his visit to Israel.

In his new book Breaking Biden, Breitbart News EIC Alex Marlow outlines the numerous ways Biden has harmed Israel , including trying to revive the Iran Nuclear Deal and staffing the Pentagon with fake “experts” who turned out to be compromised Iran.

