Michael Rapaport Calls Squad Members ‘Big 3 of Jewish Hate’: ‘Creaming in Your Pants Over the Idea of Israel Blowing Up a Hospital’

Actor Michael Rapaport has given Squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib a new name — “The Big 3 of Jewish Hate.”

The new moniker comes after Omar and Tlaib spread Hamas propaganda by blaming Israel for Tuesday’s bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied it was behind the attack, while mounting evidence indicates the rocket was launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, and that the rocket was misfired and landed in the hospital parking lot.

Michael Rapaport accused Squad members of reveling in the violence — “creaming in your pants over the idea of Israel blowing up a hospital.”

On Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) rushed to claim that “Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Rep. Omar (D-MN) also helped to spread Hamas’ talking points.

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes,” she wrote on X. “The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.”

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has also admonished Israel in recent days. She appeared this week on CNN where she said she had concerns about Israel using “collective punishment” in Gaza.

Michael Rapaport recently got into a profane flame war with fellow actor John Cusack after Cusack appeared to support Hamas’ claim that Israel was behind the hospital attack.

