Actress Julianna Margulies Blasts Fellow Hollywood Celebrities’ Silence on Anti-Semitism: Maybe They’re Afraid of Losing Followers

Actress Julianna Margulies has blasted her fellow Hollywood celebrities over their overwhelming silence in the face of rising anti-semitism following Hamas’ attack and slaughter of Israelis.

The former E.R. star even wondered if celebrities are too scared of losing social media followers to take a public stand against anti-Jewish bigotry.

Julianna Margulies spoke at a recent Variety event in Los Angeles.

The actress said she’s “disheartened” by the silence, and she’s “trying to understand and work around why every single person in our industry isn’t standing up. I don’t understand. It is shocking.”

“Maybe they are afraid?” Margulies continued. “I don’t know what they are afraid of. Losing followers? It’s just insane to me. That’s not how I roll. Listen, the last thing I thought in my life was that I’d be the one actress speaking out for Jews. I hope I inspire other people to come out and talk and use their voice and use their platform to draw attention to this.”

Watch below:

Julianna Margulies condemns silence from Hollywood on antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war: "I've been trying to get past feeling so disheartened by it…and understand why every single person in our industry isn't standing up…It is shocking." https://t.co/A48SVrItiz pic.twitter.com/rirP7Gbuc7 — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2023

Since Hamas launched its murderous attacks, the U.S. has seen pro-Hamas demonstrations break out in major cities and campuses around the country, with some protestors celebrating the attacks and calling for the annihilation of Israel.

Colleges that have witnessed antisemitic activity in recent days include Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Hunter College, and the City University of New York.

Black Lives Matter leaders have also endorsed Hamas, recognizing in the terrorist organization a kindred spirit in their shared embrace of “decolonization” ideology.

While a growing number of Hollywood celebrities and executives have condemned Hamas, there hasn’t been much pushback when it comes to the growing number of pro-Hamas and anti-semitic demonstrations.

Many Hollywood celebrities also publicly backed BLM during the 2020 race riots, making any kind of disavowal of the Marxist group awkward for them and their publicists.

Still, a small handful of Hollywood stars has pushed back.

Netflix’s Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp recently blasted his Instagram followers who have voiced their support and even celebrated Hamas and its murder of Israelis, saying “you either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com