Gaza Hospital Hoax: Michael Rapaport Hammers Democrat llhan Omar for Spreading ‘Bulls**t Fake News’

Actor Michael Rapaport isn’t letting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the hook after she falsely blamed Israel for the recent missile explosion that rocked a hospital in Gaza — and has apparently refused to delete or retract her comments after its underlying narrative has been thoroughly debunked.

Michael Rapaport called out Omar for leaving up her original X/Twitter post, which he called “bull shit fake news.”

You still have this bull shit fake news up? You think this is being strong?

Admitting your wrong or got wrong information makes you look weak huh? https://t.co/AcXXCLhFFI — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 21, 2023

In her post, Rep. Omar wrote: “Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.”

She then called for President Joe Biden (D) to “push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”

As Breitbart News reported, Omar backtracked her accusation on Thursday after mounting evidence indicated that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had nothing to do with the explosion, and it was caused by a misfired rocket fired from a Palestinian militant group.

“Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza. Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel,” she posted on X.

But she still hasn’t apologized to Israel and as Rapaport said, she has yet to delete her original post blaming Israel.

Earlier this week, Rapaport dubbed the Squad members “the Big 3 of Jewish Hate” for their responses to Hamas’ campaign of slaughter in Israel.

