Comedian Jim Gaffigan to Jewish People Amid Surge in Anti-Semitism: ‘Okay, You Weren’t Being Paranoid’

Comedian Jim Gaffigan has sounded off on the surge of anti-semitism seen in major cities and college campuses in recent weeks, telling Jewish people that their “paranoia” — which has long a Jewish stereotype among comics — is justified.

Jim Gaffigan, who is Catholic, expressed his sentiments in an X post on Monday.

Gaffigan’s admission comes amid an unprecedented surge in anti-semitism coming from the left, with Democrat-run cities and college campuses, including Ivy League schools, experiencing pro-Hamas demonstrations and blatant hatred directed at Jewish people.

The demonstrations have led major donors to withdraw their funding from certain schools, including the University of Pennsylvania.

Gaffigan is the latest left-wing comedian to acknowledge the anti-semitism coming from the left.

Amy Schumer, who is Jewish, has spent recent weeks publicly expressing her support for Israel and denouncing the left’s growing support for Hamas.

She has also called out the establishment news media for spreading Hamas propaganda surrounding the Gaza hospital hoax. The comedian has demanded the resignation of senior editors at the New York Times and CNN over the scandal.

