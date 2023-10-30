Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Writer Kevin Brennan Won’t Apologize for Matthew Perry Jokes: ‘I Do Love It When Junkies Die’

A former writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live is refusing to apologize after he posted jokes about the late Friends star Matthew Perry’s death, even going as far as to say, “I do love it when junkies die.”

Kevin Brennan, a comedian who wrote for SNL in the late 90s, is known for his often tasteless jokes that push the boundaries of acceptability. Following news of Perry’s untimely death on Saturday, he posted a series of crude remarks to social media.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” Brennan initially posted using the X account of his “Misery Loves Company” podcast.

When asked by a commenter why that was funny, Brennan replied, “Because it’s not very deep.”

Later, Brennan replied to a TMZ story calling him out for his mean-spirited remarks.

“I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny,” he wrote on X, adding: “I do love it when junkies die.”

As Breitbart News reported, Matthew Perry, 54, was found Saturday in a jacuzzi in what appears like a drowning.

Perry’s role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s hit sitcom Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most famous comedic actors. The series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, continues to be popular thanks to its streaming presence on Netflix and now Max.

