Kim Kardashian Hits New Low, Sells ‘Faux Nipple’ Bras so Women Can ‘Always Looks Cold’ Despite Global Warming

Kim Kardashian is on some next-level trolling with her clothing brand introducing a faux-nipple bra — so women can “always look cold” — and somehow ties her sales pitch to global warming hysteria.

“The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part,” Kardashian began in a cheeky video, introducing the bra for SKIMS.

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” Kardashian continued in her video. “Some days are hard. But these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

She then models a nude-tone nipple bra with her top off, while her hair blows due to a blow dryer that is pointed toward her, demonstrating that even when the air is warm, the nipples on the bra will stay visible.

Kardashian concludes her video by dubbing her product “The SKIMS ultimate nipple bra.”

While the video clip feels like satire, the nipple bra is very much real — and will be available on Tuesday, October 31, which is also Halloween.

The SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra features “Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her video.

“SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra is a first of its kind innovation; a push-up bra so bold that it has never been done before,” a press release stated, adding that the nipple bra will give customers “a perky braless look.”

The SKIMS Instagram page somehow gets even more tasteless, showcasing the faux-nipple bra on a model wearing a wet t-shirt over it.

