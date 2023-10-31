Annette Bening Speaks Out in Favor of Sex Change Procedures for Children: ‘You Are Just Trying to Do What Is Best for Your Child’

Netflix’s Nyad star Annette Bening has spoken out in favor of sex change procedures for children, claiming that parents who allow such procedures simply want “what is best” for their child.

Annette Bening, who has a transgender “son,” spoke over the weekend at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for The Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network– or GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth organization that in recent years has been actively promoting transgenderism in children.

During the event, Bening told a story about a friend with a transgender child who until recently lived in Texas, but who decided to move to California, according to a report of the event from The Hollywood Reporter.

“Imagine being brought up on criminal charges or reported to child protective services because you are just trying to do what is best for your child,” Bening reportedly said.

She added that her friend became so scared that she “gave her young trans child a burner phone and an explicit set of instructions to follow in case child protective services came to her school to question her, which they have been allowed to do without the parents present.”

Bening was referring to a Texas law banning puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and other so-called “trans” medical interventions for children — many of which are irreversible and come with a host of serious risk factors.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed the bill into law earlier this year.

Bening got personal during her speech.

“Most of my career, I’ve been a pretty private person … but over the last several years, I’ve changed my mind,” she reportedly said.

“I have felt the responsibility to speak out and to speak up as transphobia has invaded our government at the local, state and federal levels. It is hurtful. It is shameful. And it is being used as a tool by the far right to rally their base and turn out the vote.”

Bening is the mother of Stephen Ira, who is a woman but who identifies as a man.

GLSEN has radically transformed in recent years, going from a group that predominantly focused on protecting gay youth from bullying and harassment to aggressively pushing the transgender agenda, specifically in children.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com