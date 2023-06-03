Texas Bans Puberty Blockers, ‘Trans’ Hormone Therapy for Children

Texas has become the latest American state to ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and other “trans” medical interventions for children.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill on Friday banning various types of “trans” medical interventions for children, including the likes of hormone therapy and puberty blockers.

The Lone Star state is the latest of many U.S. states to ban medical transgenderism for children, with Reuters reporting that around 20 states have now blocked such treatments for children.

According to a report by Fox 26, the legislation will prohibit the administration of such treatments to minors in the state.

Children who have already been on such transgender treatments for some time will be allowed to continue taking the drugs for a short period, with the legislation allowing time for medics to “wean [children] off the prescription drug”. The legislation also bans transgender surgeries for children.

The law has prompted much gnashing of teeth from the progressive left, with the likes of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) vowing to challenge the ban in court.

Such court cases are being justified as an attempt to protect so-called “transgender youth”, with the ACLU claiming that an “overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence” backs such medical interventions for minors.

This claim has regularly been challenged, however, with numerous countries in Europe launching investigations or imposing restrictions on so-called transgender “healthcare” for minors.

