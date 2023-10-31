‘Inglourious Basterds’ Star Eli Roth Sends Message of Support to Israeli Defense Forces: ‘The Bear Jew Is with You’

Actor-director Eli Roth has sent a cinephilic message of support to the Israeli Defense Forces amid its escalating counter-offensive against Hamas, referencing his hirsute, Nazi-hunting character from Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

Eli Roth appeared in a video message posted to X on Monday by Israeli actress Noa Tishby.

“I want to say I am with you. The Bear Jew is with you. The Inglourious Basterds are with you. The mustache is short for motherfucker. We are motherfucking with you.”

As Breitbart News reported, IDF personnel are sporting mustaches in reference to the Brad Pitt character from Inglourious Basterds. The 2009 Tarantino movie follows a fictional World War II unit that is devoted to hunting down and killing Nazis.

Sergeant Donny Donowitz (Roth) — aka “The Bear Jew” — is the most vicious member of the unit, using a baseball bat to brain his captives.

Tarantino was recently photographed showing his support for Israel by posing with IDF members in southern Israel. The filmmaker is married to Israeli singer Daniella Pick.

