‘Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Ditched Hollywood for a Life on the Farm

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show, revealed that she recently left Hollywood for a life on a farm in Atlanta.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old Pulliam discussed her marriage with actor Brad James after the two met while working on the Lifetime movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, sparking a romance that would change her life forever.

“I have been in the business my entire life, spanning over 40 years,” Pulliam said. “But I’ve also had my own private life away from it, and I appreciate that.”

Though Brad James played her onscreen sibling in the movie, the two developed a special connection.

“We were actually playing brother and sister,” she said. “Our paths had crossed many times before, but this was the first time we saw each other.” “Five or so years later and he’s my husband, and we’ve made a whole other human being.”

Pulliam welcomed a baby boy named Knight with her husband earlier this year. She already has a 5-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex-husband, former NFL star Ed Hartwell.

“Ella is the best big sister ever,” she said. “So much so that sometimes I have to remind her that I am both of their mama and that she’s not the mama! But they love each other so much, it’s just a joy. The way his face lights up when he sees her, it’s amazing.”

Amid the actor’s strike, Pulliam said that she and her family have been enjoying life on the farm in Atlanta.

“We live on a farm, so my husband built me a greenhouse, and we’re in the process of planting, taking care of chickens and goats and really just enjoying time as a family.”

Pulliam joins other prominent celebrities who have left Los Angeles for a more peaceful life elsewhere, including Sheryl Crow, Katy Perry, Kat Von D, and 50 Cent. Most recently, actor Taylor Kitsch announced his move to Montana to build a sober living facility for veterans.

“I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed,” he said. “Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp. That’s what this place represents to me: It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need.”

