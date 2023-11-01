Report: Joe Biden Became More Alarmed over AI Arfter Watching ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’

President Joe Biden reportedly became more alarmed about artificial intelligence technology after watching the latest Mission: Impossible movie, starring Tom Cruise.

Biden was spending a weekend at Camp David when he attended a screening of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The movie’s main villain is an AI bot known as “the Entity” that goes rogue in the opening sequence and sinks a submarine, killing the crew. “A self-learning, truth-eating, digital parasite,” the Simon Pegg character calls it.

The plot apparently left an impression on Biden.

“If he hadn’t already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about,” deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed told the AP.

This week, Biden released an executive order aimed at regulating the AI industry, which includes a provision that AI must advance the goals of “civil rights” and “equity” — the latter being part of the woke left’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) framework.

There is even an immigration component to Biden’s order.

The White House said it will “use existing authorities to expand the ability of highly skilled immigrants and nonimmigrants with expertise in critical areas to study, stay, and work in the United States by modernizing and streamlining visa criteria, interviews, and reviews.

