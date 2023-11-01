WATCH: Peter Himmelman Releases Pro-Israel Song, ‘Grey Is the Most Dangerous Color’

Songwriter and guitarist Peter Himmelman released a pro-Israel song Wednesday called “Grey is the Most Dangerous Color,” criticizing those who have tried to minimize the atrocities committed by the Palestinian terror group Hamas on October 7.

The lyrics include the following lines:

As you watch the slaughter of babies, will you rationalize it? Can you call it what it is, or will you sit and analyze it? You’ve been educated, but your degrees didn’t make you wise You can’t see the face of evil when it’s right before your eyes

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Himmelman said:

I’m no soldier, I’m a songwriter. But when my people, the Jewish people, are in need I use whatever resources I posses to help out. Right now, the war is being fought on two fronts. The first, is a strategic and tactical military war against Hamas and their ilk. The second is a war of ideas, one which pits the forces of humanity against the forces of death and barbarism. This is a battle that has long needed waging. Stuffed to the gills with money from Qatar, our once great universities are turning out students who have no sense of history, no sense of geopolitics, no sense of right and wrong. When I saw photos of college students — our supposed best and brightest— chanting “From The River To The Sea,” a barely disguised call for the death of seven million Israeli Jews, I got off the phone with my daughter, took out my guitar and immediately wrote this song.

The song was released through StandWithUs, a pro-Israel group that is active on social media.

