‘The Pianist’ Actress Maureen Lipman Assigned Bodyguards after Voicing Support for Israel

British actress Maureen Lipman — who played Adrien Brody’s mother in the 2002 Oscar-winning Holocaust drama The Pianist — has reportedly been assigned personal bodyguards for exterior shoots of the ITV series Coronation Street after she publicly voiced support for Israel and condemned Hamas.

The British tabloid The Sun obtained photographs showing Dame Maureen Lipman being accompanied by security personnel while working outdoors on Coronation Street.

The actress confirmed the bodyguards at a recent event. “I had a real surprise this week when I was offered security guards by the ­people at Coronation Street — this is where we are now,” she said, according to The Sun.

Lipman, who is Jewish, was recently quoted in The Telegraph supporting Israel and calling out her fellow British actors who recently signed a letter demanding a “ceasefire” in Gaza.

“These bleeding heartless liberals care so deeply for the Palestinians… that they espouse their cause at the expense of every other oppressed people of the world,” she reportedly said. “Shame. Shame. Shame on every one of you.”

She added:

“The Palestinians are not Hamas, I agree; they just elected them. And, 17 years later, Hamas has done nothing for the Palestinians save stealing the millions donated in aid money while keeping them in penury.”

“I would love the signaturists to answer me this question: If your beloved country had been under attack for 70 years… how angry and exhausted and how determined to defend your country against any future attacks would you be?”

Britain has seen a surge in anti-semitism and pro-Hamas activity in the wake of the Palestinian terrorist group’s mass slaughter of Israelis last month.

As Breitbart News reported, London has seen thousands of anti-Israel protesters taking to the streets, with some carrying the black Jihadist flag used by numerous Islamist terrorist groups. Some have also called for an “Intifada” against the Jewish state.

Incidents of antisemitism have soared in the U.K. following October 7, with a 1,350 percent jump in hate crimes against Jewish people.

