Country Star Jason Aldean Has ‘Nothing But Good Things’ to Say About Donald Trump as 2024 Election Looms

Country music star Jason Aldean is singing the praises of Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 race for the White House.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times , the “Try That in a Small Town” singer said that he has had good experiences while meeting the ex-president.

“It wouldn’t hurt my feelings,” Aldean said of another Republican nomination for Trump. “I like Trump. Hung out with him a couple times — been very cool to me. I have nothing but good things to say about the guy.”

Indeed, Aldean has posted photos of himself on the golf course with the former president. He also posted a photo of himself with Trump on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Trump has also praised Aldean. In July the former president said Aldean is a “fantastic guy.”

As to Joe Biden, Aldean was not interested in the debate over whether he was lawfully elected to the White House.

Asked if he thinks Biden actually won the election, Aldean cagily replied, “depends on who you ask.”

But he added that it a pointless discussion at this point.

“I feel like that’s just old news at this point,” he insisted. “And regardless of if he was or wasn’t, he’s been the president for the last three years.”

Aldean did disparage the rioters on Jan. 6, though.

“I’m not OK with destroying property, lawlessness, rioting, any of those things,” he told the paper. “I think it was not a good look. We have law and order for a reason. If we choose to set those laws aside and do whatever we want, it’s chaos, and I’m not cool with that.”

