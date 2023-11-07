Bill Maher Shames Neil DeGrasse Tyson for Pandering to Woke College Kids: ‘These People Are F**king Nuts and You Should Be Calling Them Out’

Comedian Bill Maher spared no feelings when speaking with Neil DeGrasse Tyson during a recent “Club Random” podcast episode, shaming the celebrity “scientist” for pandering to woke college kids.

“These people are fucking nuts and you should be calling them out. Somebody like you, who has standing with kids,” Maher told him.

The heated exchange occurred when the conversation turned toward Bill Maher’s decision to give up performing stand-up shows on college campuses because woke students have ruined comedy.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson accused Maher of failing to change with the times and having “given up on an entire generation.”

“I’ve given up on any place that doesn’t even remotely attempt to believe in free speech,” Maher retorted. “And thinks that anything that they hear that they don’t like, that they don’t agree with is violence. These people are fucking nuts and you should be calling them out. Somebody like you, who has standing with kids.”

Maher added: “You’re doing what parents do. You’re taking the path of least resistance and therefore hurting the kids and yourself. Parents ruin both their lives. They ruin their fucking spoiled kids’ lives and they ruin their own lives because the kids rule the roost. So what you’re doing on a national level.”

In recent years, Neil DeGrasse Tyson has used his large fanbase to preach about transgenderism, especially allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.

