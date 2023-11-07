D.C. Rapper Arrested After Stolen Car Crashes into Capitol Complex Barricade

Two men from Washington, DC, one of them being a local rapper, were arrested and face felony charges in connection with crashing a stolen car crashed into a Capitol Hill complex barricade, after which police found a stockpile of ammunition and weapons.

The weapons included a device that can convert a Glock handgun into a machine gun-like pistol, according to a report by Just The News. Police also said the Glock had a 22-round extended magazine.

The men who were arrested in connection with the incident have been identified as 20-year-old Ricardo Glass — a D.C.-based rapper known as Baby Jamo — and 20-year-old Onosetale Okojie.

Glass and Okojie, who were arrested after being chased on foot by police, now face a host of charges, which include carrying a pistol without a license, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, and unlawfully possessing a machine gun, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

The stolen vehicle was crashed into the barricade at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday after police noticed the car idling at a green traffic light and surmised the driver might be impaired.

When police tried to get the driver to make a traffic stop, the driver sped away and crashed into the barricade. After the on-foot chase, one of the men was captured in a flowerbed, where police also found a coveter known as a “Giggle Switch.”

Last week, Glass announced on his social media that his new project, titled, “Backdoor Con Artist,” was being released.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.