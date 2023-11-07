Sarah Silverman Freaks over Poll Showing Trump Beating Biden in Key Swing States: ‘This Is Really Scary for Liberals’

Comedian Sarah Silverman has sounded the alarm over a recent poll showing former President Donald Trump beating President Joe Biden in key swing states, describing the results as “really scary for liberals.”

Sarah Silverman served as guest host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Monday, using her national platform to urge the octogenarian Biden to literally “wake up.”

“This is a wake up call to Joe Biden. I mean no really, Joe — wake up!” she said clapping her hands at the camera.

Watch below:

Donald Trump took the stand and it went about as well as you'd expect. pic.twitter.com/37HrBl73tL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the New York Times / Siena College poll showed this week that Trump is beating Biden in five of six crucial swing states as more voters sour on Biden’s presidency, which has been marked by runaway inflation, massive illegal immigration, and major wars breaking out around the globe.

Biden is “suffering from enormous doubts about his age and deep dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and a host of other issues,” the Times said.

Silverman — who campaigned for Biden in 2020 — clearly didn’t take thee news well.

“Don’t panic, it’s too early to say Biden will definitely lose, he could absolutely die in his sleep instead,” she said on Monday’s broadcast.

“I’m just saying this is really scary for liberals, and I mean actually scary not like, ‘they took Hamilton off Disney+’ scary.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com