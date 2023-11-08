Kat Von D Says BLM, Antifa Extremism Made Her Re-Evaluate Her Beliefs: ‘They Were Much Worse in Real Life than What People Put on TV’

Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D has revealed that the race riots of 2020 made her re-evaluate her religious and political beliefs, saying the rioting by members of Black Lives Matter and Antifa was “much worse” than what the news media portrayed.

Kat Von D spoke with “Relatable” podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey about her experience living in Los Angeles at the height of the violent, left-wing riots.

“When the lockdowns happened … my husband [Rafael Reyes] just said, ‘Hey, baby, I think we got it wrong. You know, I think we got a lot of things wrong,’” she said in the interview, according to a report from The Christian Post.

“You have to understand at the time … BLM was going hard,” she added. “I was in the middle of it. Like, I lived three doors down from the mayor of L.A., so we had Antifa on our front yard after they threatened to do the Molotov cocktails and stuff like that. So we were just seeing things in real time, and they were much worse in real life than what [the media] put on TV.”

Last month, Kat Von D — whose real name is Katherine von Drachenberg — posted a video of her baptism. She has been attending a Baptist church in Indiana since bidding farewell to her occult beliefs.

“I feel like I’m the best wife and the best mother I can be now because of the changes that I’ve had,” she told Allie Beth Stuckey. “There’s been a de-programming that has taken place. Things that I used to find attractive are disgusting to me.”

“I wish I could put into words how amazing those changes are.”

