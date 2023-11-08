Nolte: Another Announced ‘Star Wars’ Movie Ain’t Happening

One more wheel flew off the Disney Grooming Syndicate with the news that another announced Star Wars movie will not be happening.

We can now add Kevin Feige’s announced Star Wars movie to that long list of announced Star Wars movies that will not be happening.

On that growing list of Star Wars movies not happening are …

Taika Waititi

Patty Jenkins

David Benioff and DB Weiss

Rian Johnson

Damon Lindelof

Justin Britt-Gibson

The Feige news is interesting for a couple of reasons, and it also sounds as final as final gets.

This week, Feige was out promoting his latest Marvel flop, The Marvels, and was asked by Entertainment Tonight if his Star Wars movie was still “happening.”

He bluntly said, “No.”

Back in 2019, we were told Feige would make a Star Wars movie, but the world looked very different in 2019 for both Star Wars and Marvel. Four years ago, Feige was still riding high after the massive success of Avengers: Endgame and his unprecedented string of 30 blockbusters.

Although Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy’s new trilogy had dimmed things for the franchise, all those terrible Star Wars streaming shows hadn’t yet been released, so the franchise still felt like it had a future. Today Marvel is in deep trouble, Star Wars is all but dead, and the idea that Feige can take his eye off the Marvel ball and spread himself thin in the Star Wars sandbox feels like an intolerable dereliction of duty.

The sad thing is this — well, not sad because I want the Disney Grooming Syndicate to burn to the ground — but four years ago, the idea of Feige producing a Star Wars movie was pretty exciting. He was the King Marvel Midas… Everything he touched turned to gold. Imagine what the Avengers guy could do with a Star Wars movie, especially after Kathleen Kennedy screwed the franchise up so badly.

But then Feige decided to go the full-Kathleen Kennedy with Marvel… Just like Kennedy, he emasculated his iconic heroes, piled on homosexuality, and buried us in sexless, humorless girlbosses… Now the news he won’t be making a Star Wars movie comes as something of a relief.

After all, I’m sure that totally destroying what had been the perfectly oiled machine that was Marvel is a full-time job.

Through all the back and forth, all the fake hype and whatnot, it sounds like there’s only one Star Wars movie in the works with that Daisy Ridley chick no one likes.

Yawn.

