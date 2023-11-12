Crew Member of Popular Israeli TV Show ‘Fauda’ Killed in Action in Gaza

Matan Meir, a production crew member of a popular Israeli television series Fauda, was killed in action in Gaza on Friday.

“We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza,” the show’s social media accounts announced on Saturday.

“Matan was an integral crew member,” the message added. “The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meir was a Sergeant Major General (Reservist) in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), according to the Jerusalem Post. The 38-year-old’s name had appeared on the list of recent fallen soldiers published by the IDF.

The Fauda crew member, who was from Odem — a collective village in the northern Golan Heights — had fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF’s 551st Brigade.

“This evening, the Fauda family was informed that a member of the production team of the series, Major (res.) Matan Meir, 38, from Odem, a fighter in the 697th Battalion, 551st Brigade (the half-fire formation), was killed in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip. Of blessed memory,” Fauda creator, Avi Assacharoff, said in a social media post.

הערב משפחת פאודה התבשרה, שחבר צוות ההפקה של הסדרה, רס״ר (מיל׳) מתן מאיר בן 38, מאודם, לוחם בגדוד 697, חטיבה 551 (עוצבת חצי האש), נפל בקרב בצפון רצועת עזה. יהי זכרו ברוך. pic.twitter.com/kjkKps9Aoq — avi issacharoff (@issacharoff) November 11, 2023

Fauda is a television series that tells “the human stories on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict,” according to its IMDb page.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel’s entertainment industry has come to a halt as the nation puts all it has into the response to the October 7 terrorist attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas. Many of the actors, writers, directors, and other TV and film industry employees have set aside playing soldiers in order to fill the role in real life.

