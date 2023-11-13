Watch: ‘Star Wars’ Star Adam Driver Tells ‘Ferrari’ Audience Member ‘F**k You’

Star Wars actor Adam Driver cursed out an audience member who criticized the crash scenes in the upcoming film Ferrari during a Q&A at a film screening at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

“What do you think about the crash scenes? They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and I must say, cheesy for me,” the audience member said, before adding, “What do you think?” to which Driver replied by simply stating, “Fuck you, I don’t know. Next question.”

Watch Beow:

A video of the exchange was posted to X, formerly Twitter, where it has already been viewed 2.6 million times.

Ferrari is based on a 1991 biography by Brock Yates, titled, “Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine.” Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in the film.

“Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy,” the description of Ferrari reads on its IMDb page.

In addition to Driver, Volver star Penélope Cruz stars as Laura Ferrari. Other actors in the film include 2023’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Patrick Dempsey, The Descendants star Shailene Woodley, Cosmopolis star Sarah Gadon, and Unbroken star Jack O’Connell, among others.

Critical opinion about Ferrari appears conflicted thus far. In one example, Jo-Ann Titmarsh of the London Evening Standard gave the movie two stars, saying it has “numerous issues,” but that the film’s location (the Emilia Romagna region of Italy) was “stunning.”

Meanwhile, critics on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes have given the film a 74 percent, although time will tell what the audience score will be. Ferrari is set to premiere in theaters on December 25.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.