Patrick Dempsey ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Win Sparks Fierce Backlash

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey has been named 2023’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by PEOPLE magazine, sparking backlash by people who took to social media to express their dismay over the decision. “Who did they survey? Geriatrics?” one social media user asked.

“Introducing PEOPLE’s 2023 #SexiestManAlive, Patrick Dempsey,” the magazine proclaimed Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

PEOPLE, which has been naming one of Hollywood’s leading men “Sexiest Man Alive” since 1985, was quickly slammed on social media for crowning Dempsey as this year’s man.

Many said that the magazine was “too late,” and that the star was not “relevant.” Several others complained that Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal was “robbed.”

“I mean… yes back in the day. But seriously? How is it not someone who is hot right now? I haven’t even seen/heard him mentioned in years,” one X user commented.

“I think you accidentally posted a tweet from 2005,” another quipped.

“Who did they survey? Geriatrics?” another inquired. “McDreamy is so 10 years ago. Pedro Pascal should have won.”

Another simply asked, “Who makes these decisions?”

Social media users also blasted PEOPLE in the comment section of its Instagram post.

“y’all took wayyy too long for this one,” the top-liked comment read.

“Are you guys for real? It was the year of Pedro Pascal. He was the biggest star of the year,” another wrote. “Patrick is fine and all but not super relevant. Y’all missed the mark on this one.”

“In the year of Pedro Pascal this is what y’all do??” another Instagram user questioned.

“Should have been Pedro,” another echoed. “He’s our sweet Chilean muffin.”

“BAD choice! He was a hot actor like 15 years ago!! It should have been Pedro Pascal or Ryan Gosling,” another commented.

Several others simply commented, “Pedro pascal was robbed.”

“Couldn’t be a more irrelevant pick,” another stated.

Dempsey played Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 until 2015, with guest appearances in 2021. While the actor was considered a heartthrob in the earlier years, he had never managed to scoop the award — until now, at age 57.

