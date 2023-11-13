Actor Marlon Wayans: ‘I Have a Daughter that Transitioned into a Son’

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has now publicly confirmed that his oldest daughter has become a transgender man.

Appearing on New York’s Power 105.1’s morning show The Breakfast Club on Friday, Wayans confessed, saying, “I have a daughter that transitioned into a son.”

“My daughter Amai is now Kai.,” the White Chicks star added.

Wayons’ daughter, Amai Zackary Wayans, who was born on May 24, 2000, is currently a student at University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. She was listed as “special thanks” to her father’s 2019 film, Sextuplets, but it does not appear she has made any moves to get into her father’s entertainment profession.

During the interview the comedian noted that he was not fully on board with the transition at first.

“My transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayons told the radio hosts.

He also claimed that he wants to channel his confusion over his daughter’s transition into an upcoming comedy special.

“I think there’s a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it,” he said. “It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it’s one of the best, funniest hours I could ever imagine.”

While talking of his new “son,” the Scary Movie star even stumbled over the “pronouns” during the show, and admitted, “I’m still working on the pronouns.”

“They know I love them,” he said of his transitioning child. “They see me trying, and I’m happy, but I have to respect their wishes.”

