Pink Spreads Fake News about Florida ‘Book Bans,’ Makes False Claims about ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Catcher in the Rye’

The rock star Pink has spread fake news about so-called “book bans” in Florida, falsely claiming that the state banned Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye from public school libraries.

Pink’s disinformation diatribe comes as she prepares to roll out a PR initiative designed to keep the left’s “book bans” hoax alive. As part of her ongoing concert tour, she will give away 2,000 copies of four titles that some public schools in Florida have been deemed inappropriate for children.

In a post on X on Monday, the pop star listed several other novels, claiming that they “have been banned from schools in Florida.” The titles in her post include To Kill a Mockingbird, The Catcher in the Rye, and 1984.

To Kill a Mockingbird has not been banned in Florida schools. Even the left-wing Associated Press has disputed this long-running falsehood, citing a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who confirmed that the state has not banned the title.

The false claim about Mockingbird appears to have originated from a “Banned Books in Florida” list that circulated on social media but later proved to be fake. The list was promoted by teachers union president Randi Weingarten and Stars Wars actor Mark Hamill before it was discredited.

The fake list also included The Catcher in the Rye and 1984.

Apparently, Pink never received the memo. Her X post was later fact-checked via Community Notes.

Florida officials have stated there are no state-level book bans concerning public schools.

Ironically, the Burbank Unified School District in California recently banned To Kill A Mockingbird along with other classic novels. The Burbank area is overwhelmingly Democrat and is represented in Congress by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

