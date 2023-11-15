Disney Employee ‘Pronoun Pins’ Slammed: ‘Walt Is Rolling Over in His Grave’

The Walt Disney Company keeps doubling down on LGBTQ ideology, with a new report this week claiming that the company is rolling out “pronoun pins” to be worn by certain Epcot employees in Orlando.

Disney’s pronoun name tags will feature a range of different gender pronouns and will first be worn by workers in Epcot’s custodial department, before moving to every department at the park, according to a report from The Daily Caller.

Anonymous employees told the outlet the initiative is voluntary for the time being.

“Hi everyone, we are excited to introduce pronoun name tags in our area!” an employee form reportedly reads. “Pronoun name tags help us understand each other more and bring a positive impact within our community!”

The report is already stoking a backlash against Disney.

“Disney World is rolling out preferred pronoun pins for employees at their Orlando theme parks. Of course @Disney they are. And of course they will expect other employees to go along with the craziness. Walt is rolling over in his grave. #GoWokeGoBroke.”

Another Disney fan said he had “just canceled my subscription to Disney Plus.”

Disney is going full-throttle in its embrace of gay and transgender ideology in its entertainment aimed at children.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney along with Netflix put out more LGBTQ content than any other studio in Hollywood in 2022, according to a GLAAD report.

GLAAD said Disney released 59 films in 2022, and 24 of them were so-called “LGBT inclusive films.”

In the past two years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

The studio is currently in the midst of an unprecedented financial crisis that has led CEO Bob Iger to slash 7,000 jobs worldwide.

Iger is planning on slashing an additional $2 billion in spending in the months ahead.

Disney’s blockbuster movie releases are also bombing at the box office, with the latest flop being the feminist superhero movie The Marvels.

