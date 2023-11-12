Nolte: Disney’s ‘The Marvels’ Bombed All over Planet Earth

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s latest bomb, The Marvels, has officially flopped all over planet Earth.

Worldwide, which includes its record-low domestic take here in North America, The Marvels opened globally to a disastrous $110 million to $115 million.

That is the lowest global open in the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that would be considered a disaster for any movie with a reported production and promotion cost of $200 million, much less the $300+ million this sucker likely cost.

Gee, do Trump-voting, mouth-breathing sexists and racists have so much influence that they were able to stop The Entire Planet from going to see The Marvels? That’s just my way of asking: Who will Disney and its sycophants in the entertainment media blame this breathtaking, historic box office bomb on? Because remember…

The media will never blame the quality of the movie or the divisive politics employed by the studios and filmmakers that alienate, insult, and crap all over the very fans that made these franchises golden geese to begin with (see also: Wars, Star; Jones, Indiana; Prey, Birds of; Woman, Wonder; Angels, Charlie; Black, Men in; Jam, Space; Busters, Ghost; Nator, Termi; and ar, Pix — because these people are rons, mo).

Telling the truth about the movie’s (lack of) quality would cost the entertainment media advertisers. To blame the divisive politics would not only lose advertisers but be an admission that the entertainment media’s own sacred political and social beliefs are box office poison.

Sadly for them, all they can do is hide the truth. But the truth is still the truth, and the truth is that people are not interested in movies that violate human nature by way of some stupid DEI agenda.

Normal people care about character, not skin color. We care about stories, not political agendas. We care about universal themes, not scolding and virtue signaling.

Above all, we want to be transported away for a couple of hours to forget our troubles with characters we can relate to, especially beautiful and appealing characters who offer some wish fulfillment through romance and sex appeal — both of which have been declared verboten by the left’s New Puritanism.

Ms. Marvel was ballyhooed as the “first Muslim superhero.”

Okay.

So..

Where are all the Muslims?

There are billions of Muslims around the world, tens if not hundreds of millions in the Western world where The Marvels is playing. Where are they?

Unfortunately for the Disney Grooming Syndicate, most Muslims are normal people who have no interest in this DEI crap.

Same with Hispanics, who had zero interest in Blue Beetle — The First Hispanic Superhero! That sucker made $124 million globally — globally!

Over the past five years, this has been Hollywood’s insane marketing plan: We will openly insult and alienate the fans who made these franchises a success to appeal to all those different groups who don’t see our movies.

So, instead of expanding the tent, these DEI Cultists kicked out all the normal people and are now dumbfounded because people who never liked these franchises aren’t finally showing up in droves to cheer all the sterile, charmless preaching, gay sex, and girlbossing.

And Hollywood did this because Hollywood hates, and I mean HATES, the very people who made these franchises world-beaters. Putting Kathleen Kennedy in charge of Star Wars and Indiana Jones makes about as much sense as putting me in charge of the National Teachers Union because all my energy would go towards destroying it. Same with PBS and Applebee’s.

