Nolte: Michael Rappaport Says ‘Voting for Pig D*ck Donald Trump Is on the Table’

Actor Michael Rappaport says that “voting for pig dick Donald Trump is on the table” and urged his followers to “go to Breitbart.com.”

Like too many actors, after his career cooled, Rappaport sought to keep his fame alive online by saying outrageously dumb things on the internet.

Other than being a middle-aged white guy affecting a black accent, the Beautiful Girls (1996) star didn’t stand out. His tired schtick involved the same tired schtick we see all over left-wing Hollywood: call Trump a bunch of nasty names and wait for the applause. Rappaport is Rob Reiner and Stephen King but, you know, from the streets.

If you look at the polls, where former President Donald Trump is polling better against His Fraudulency Joe Biden than at any time in 2020, the reality of what it’s like to live under Biden’s left-wing extremism is changing a lot of minds. After being gaslit by the corporate media for seven years into caring about things that don’t matter — like Trump’s “mean” tweets — people are focusing on what does matter: the economy, crime, not allowing millions of young, unvetted, third-world men over the border, and basic morality (i.e., drag queens in schools and siding with Hamas).

In his latest YouTube video, Rappaport (who has apparently stopped pretending to be blacker than Richard Roundtree), comes right out and says, “Dick stain Donald Trump, who I had conversations with…? I might vote for that motherfucker. Oh, yeah, I’ll break … your hearts.”

Lemme tell you something, things don’t get straightened out in this fucken world ASAP, and I know Smokin’ Joe [Biden] ain’t said the right things about Israel, but when I’m seeing motherfuckers in New York City … rip down U.N. flags, rip down Israeli flags, rip down American flags on Veterans Day… When the economy is the way the economy is… And I know Smokin’ Joe has done some things — I know. But I’m telling you right now … go check what it’s like to buy a car, buy a house. The money. The fucken chaos in this country. The chaos around the world.

Then, to prove just how much the economy, Israel, and world chaos have changed his thinking about 2024, he urges people to look at his past comments at Breitbart:

Go to Breitbart.com. Do I support Breitbart? Fuck no. But they have some fantastic coverage of me. I have been on the cover on the Internet at Breitbart.

Assuming his moral evolution is real and not just click-whoring, Rappaport explains that — and this is my interpretation of his ten-minute rant — that the left’s reaction to Israel, this open support of Hamas among the left and the left’s tolerance for this open support, is so disturbing he’s thinking about voting for Trump.

“The adrenaline people have shown hating all things Jewish, hating all things Israel in the last five plus weeks is frightening,” he says. “It’s discouraging. It’s shocking. It’s confusing. It’s disturbing.”

Rappaport does see through the fake ceasefire talk. He accurately points out that Hamas has been very clear about not wanting a ceasefire, unless, of course, it allows Hamas to regroup and launch another October 7 massacre.

He closes with…

“If it comes down to pig dick Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry, I am sorry, voting for pig dick Donald Trump is on the table. … We need to get this whole fucken situation under control.”

Don’t get too excited. Rappaport’s video is basically an in-kind contribution to the ”Gavin Newsom 2024″ campaign.

