Hollywood Boycotts Elon Musk: Disney, Other Major Studios Pull Ads from X Following Antisemitism Controversy

Hollywood is joining the growing advertiser boycott of X, formerly known as Twitter — with four of the top five major studios pulling their ads from the platform in response to the growing amount of antisemitic content as well as owner Elon Musk’s expressing agreement with an antisemitic post.

Studios that have halted or paused advertising on X include: the Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, and NBC Universal, according to multiple reports. In addition, Lionsgate, the studio behind The Hunger Games movies, has also yanked it ads.

Tech giants are also headed for the exits, with Apple and Amazon joining the boycott.

Elon Musk recently expressed agreement with a recent post that promoted the so-called “great replacement” theory, claiming that Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Musk replied: “You have said the actual truth.”

The growing advertiser boycott is due in large part to a media offensive from the left-wing , pro-censorship group Media Matters for America, which has launched one of its familiar pressure campaigns designed to intimidate advertisers into acquiescing to its agenda.

Musk announced Saturday that he intends to file a “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matters as early as next week.

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

