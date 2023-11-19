Dwayne Johnson Admits to Joe Rogan: My Hollywood Friends Don’t Really Support Biden, Just the Democrat Party

Action star Dwayne Johnson, who shilled for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election, admitted on a podcast this week that his Hollywood peers don’t really like Joe — they’re just “loyal” to the Democratic Party.

On the November 15 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Johnson — aka “The Rock” did not reverse his own loud support for Joe Biden but did concede that Biden has not personally wowed left-wing Hollywood circles.

Johnson and host Joe Rogan talked of politics and increasing polarization, to the detriment of personal relationships.

Johnson said he had friends who support Donald Trump and other friends who support Joe Biden. That spurred Rogan, who has been a Biden detractor, to ask the movie star, “Do you really have friends who support Biden?”

“No, no, no, no,” Johnson replied with a chuckle. “Thank you. That’s a good check, because that’s important, this is important context.'”

“They support the Democratic Party,” Rogan interjected.

“I have friends that are loyal to the party,” Johnson said in agreement.

NEW: The Rock backtracks after saying he has friends who support President Joe Biden. Rock: “I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden.” Rogan: “Do you really have friends who support Biden?” Rock: “No, no, no, no, no… Thank you. That's a good check… pic.twitter.com/IGUDmx8Hfp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2023

The Rock’s downplaying of support for Joe Biden, though, is odd considering he endorsed and campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket and even hosted a long video pledging his support and speaking to both candidates ahead of the 2020 election.

Claiming to be a “political centrist,” he announced his enthusiastic support of the farthest-left campaign for the presidency of any major party in U.S. history.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

Johnson didn’t merely endorse Biden. He gushed over the former vice president.

“I figured let’s kick this conversation off this way, by me officially publicly endorsing you both to become president and vice president of our great country,” Johnson said.

You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things. Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul. Kamala, you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a U.S. Senator. You are smart and tough. I have seen you in those hearings. And in my opinion, you’re a certified badass.

And after Biden won, Johnson put out another video saying that he “cried” and that “humanity” won when Biden won.

“My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls. And my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is,” he exclaimed.

Rogan decried the current vicious political divide during the interview with Jonson.

“When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend. Like it was no big deal. It’s no big deal. Like, ‘Oh, Bobby likes George Bush. Who cares? Who gives a fuck?’” Rogan said.

“You know, you were a supporter of Bill Clinton. He liked George Bush. Nobody cared. Nobody like, ‘Fuck you.’ It wasn’t like, ‘You’re a Nazi.’ ‘What do you mean I’m a Nazi? I just want lower taxes,’” he continued.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston