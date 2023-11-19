‘Wonka’ Faces Boycott Calls Over Timothée Chalamet’s SNL Skit Mocking Hamas

Social media users are calling on people to boycott the upcoming Wonka film over actor Timothée Chalamet’s recent Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit, which makes a joke referencing the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

In the SNL skit, the three members of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy try to convince Chalamet — playing an aspiring musician — not to jump off a building to his death. In doing so, they say they will support his music on social media, until they learn that his band is called “Hamas,” pronounced “Hay-mus.”

“Would you share it on Instagram?” Chalamet asks the trio in the video, to which one replies, “If it means you won’t kill yourself, yeah.”

“What’s your band’s name?” another member of the trio asks, to which the actor replies, “It’s Haymus,” and then proceeds to spell it out for them, saying, “H-A-M-A-S.”

When one of them down below responds with “Hamas?” Chalamet looks up at the sky and says, “Oh God, I didn’t even think of that.”

“Yeah, dude, I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram,” one of them shouts at Chalamet.

The short skit received backlash on social media from pro-Palestinian accounts, who are now calling on people to boycott the upcoming film Wonka, which stars Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

“I hope you lot boycott [the fuck] out of Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka movie btw. him participating in that SNL skit when Roald Dahl himself was pro-Palestine,” one X user wrote.

“I think ppl should Boycott Wonka if I’m being honest,” another stated.

“Chalamet dropped a joke on Hamas and talked so lightly about it as if death [sic] of more than 5k kids doesn’t matter … why would it matter, those kids are not white after all,” a third said.

“This was really crass,” another commented. “And he said yes to this? Willy Wonka and Dune 2 boycott effective immediately.”

Another social media user proclaimed “Boycott!!!” calling Chalamet “dirty and inconsiderate,” and even accused the actor of ” mocking genocide.”

“Reminder to ‍☠️ and boycott the new Wonka movie which stars that zionist asshole,” another exclaimed, urging people to “watch the OG Willy Wonka movie cause it’s far superior lol.”

The new Wonka film is set to be released on December 15.

