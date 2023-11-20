Actress Julianna Margulies Calls Out Her Non-Jewish Friends for Their ‘Silence on Antisemitism’

ER actress Julianna Margulies has called out her non-Jewish friends for remaining silent in the face of the rising tide of antisemitism seen in major cities and on college campuses following Hamas’ massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

But in an op-ed published Monday in USA Today, she also gave her friends a pass by attributing their silence to simple ignorance, rather than the left’s entrenched anti-Zionism that has transformed in recent weeks into an outright hostility toward Jewish people.

Julianna Margulies: My non-Jewish friends, your silence on antisemitism is loud https://t.co/wBY0txcygy — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) November 20, 2023

Julianna Margulies began the article as a personal plea to her friends.

“In the week following this horrific event, the silence on your end was deafening. My Jewish girlfriends and I huddled together, crying and trying to make sense of a world gone mad,” she wrote. “I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I felt sick to my stomach.

“History has shown us that this won’t end well for the Jewish people,” she wrote.

Margulies revealed that only two of her “many non-Jewish friends” reached out to her following the Hamas attacks.

“By your inaction to reach out, I immediately thought about the Jews of the Holocaust and what that must have felt like when no one spoke out, or stood up to protect them,” she wrote, adding that this is why she has joined a variety of left-wing causes, like Black Lives Matter.

Margulies claimed that her friends remained silent because they simply didn’t know any better. “You mean no harm, you simply don’t have the full picture,” she wrote.

She also described the surge in antisemitism as a “teaching moment.”

The actress ignored the fact that anti-Zionism has become an article of faith for the left, especially for young progressives who view Hamas terrorists sympathetically as an oppressed group and Israelis as their oppressors.

Social media has exacerbated the issue, with China-controlled TikTok serving as the platform of choice for Zoomers to express their dangerous antisemitic views, which have recently come to include an admiration for Osama bin Laden.

