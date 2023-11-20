Nolte: Fascist Neil Young Announces Fascist Boycott of Xwitter

Fascist Neil Young, who infamously launched a fascist crusade to silence Joe Rogan, has now announced a fascist boycott of Xwitter.

On his fascist website, fascist Neil Young wrote (I don’t link fascism):

We are stopping all use of X [Twitter] that we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company. For our many Palestinian friends and our many Jewish friends, we do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past. As bad as they are, they need to be forgotten so we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people.

Fascist Neil Young hasn’t personally used Xwitter since 2019, but something called the “Neil Young Archives” still used it. That will probably stop now. Hopefully, those 83,000 followers will find a way to cope.

All of this, of course, has nothing to do with Elon Musk and everything to do with the corporate left’s fascist crusade to shut down Xwitter, one of the only social media sites not openly hostile to the free exchange of ideas — even when the free exchange of those ideas involves Trump supporters, Christians, and conservatives.

To destroy Xwitter before the 2024 election, the organized left manufactured the lie that Elon Musk xweeted something antisemitic last week. He did not. But to McCarthyites like Neil Young looking for any fascist reason to blacklist and cancel people, voices, and opinions he disapproves of, truth doesn’t matter.

Neil Young, the corporate media, the entertainment industry, and the organized left know they cannot win in a political arena with a level playing field. Xwitter and Musk are far from perfect, but Xwitter is social media’s most level playing field. And now, based on what everyone knows is a manufactured lie about Musk, fascist advertisers like Disney and Apple are boycotting Xwitter, and fascist Neil Young is piling on.

Smearing Musk is also a ploy to take everyone’s eye off the real antisemitism problem in America — the Hitler Youth being created in academia, Black Lives Matter, and Antifa. The Democrat Party’s partnership with these hate groups is the greatest American threat to Jews in my lifetime. These antisemites are seething with bigotry and capable of breathtaking violence.

Yes, when you have billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda on your side, it might be possible to distract from the left’s growing Jew-hatred cancer by deliberately taking a Musk xweet out of context. Still, normal people see what’s happening here and know that Neil Young is nothing more than a fascist desperate to silence the political opposition.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. You can read an exclusive excerpt here and a review of the novel here.