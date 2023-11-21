What’s a birthday without a joke or six about the person celebrating their big day? Jimmy Kimmel agrees with that. He chose President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday on Monday to let loose with a few observations about how long the White House octogenarian has been on this planet.

“Joe Biden turned 81, which means he’s not only the oldest President ever, he’s older than just about everything in the world. I am going to name an item, you guess if Joe Biden is older or younger than it. Okay?” Kimmel said as he launched into his birthday salute, as detailed by The Wrap.

“Joe Biden was born November 20th, 1942. Is he older or younger than Tupperware?” Kimmel asked.

Answer: “He is older than Tupperware.”

“Okay, next up, the Slinky. Is Biden older or younger than the Slinky? And.. that’s right it was 1943. Older than the Slinky,” Kimmel said.

“Cornflakes! Is Joe Biden older or younger than Cornflakes? Oh, you might be surprised. He’s actually quite a bit younger, they were invented in 1906,” Kimmel continued.

“How about the Bra? Younger or older than the Bra? We’re mixed on that one. Biden is younger than the bra!” Kimmel proclaimed.

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Joe Biden’s Birthday

The gag and the jokes went on as Kimmel revealed that Biden is older than Betty Crocker cake mix (1947), is the exact same age as two ply toilet paper, and is older than Kitty Litter (1947).

Although the laughs flowed for Biden – or at him – elsewhere there was less to celebrate for the 81-year-old.

As Breitbart News reported, most voters have doubts about Biden’s fitness for office and believe he is exhibiting signs he is too old to be president, according to a Harvard-Harris poll published on the very day of his birthday.