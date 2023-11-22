Barbra Streisand: If Donald Trump Gets Re-Elected He Will Destroy Our Democracy

Left-wing pop icon Barbra Streisand on Tuesday returned to her long-running obsession over the political fortunes of former President Donald Trump, declaring “if he gets re-elected he will destroy our democracy.”

A clearly unhappy Streisand took to social media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – to air her concerns, calling Trump a “liar” who will defeat the democratic process if he returns to the White House in 2024:

The life-long Democrat’s dismissal of Trump comes just over two weeks since she went on the record calling him “completely unfit” to be commander in chief in her new memoir while simultaneously praising her friends Bill and Hillary Clinton as “the most appealing couple,” as Breitbart News reported.

My Name is Barbra is the autobiography from the 81-year-old Streisand, who covers her life and career over the course of nearly 1,000 pages, or more than 48 hours of audio.

In it Streisand goes off on Trump, writing he “lies as easily as he breathes.” When Trump won the White House in 2016, the actress said she was dumbfounded and since Biden took office she has been gushing in her praise of the octogenarian.

Rich Entertainment Elite Barbra Streisand praised Joe Biden for "his honesty, his integrity," and his "love of facts," despite a long list of lies and false statements he has made both before and since taking office. https://t.co/PS12pLoKsi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 8, 2021

“You wouldn’t go to a doctor who has no qualifications or experience in treating your disease. Why on earth would people want to entrust our country to a narcissist whose lack of experience, recklessness, and blatant disregard for the truth made him completely unfit to be president?” she wrote in her tome of self-regard attacking Trump.

In 2018 Streisand told the far-left New York Times Trump is making her fat and it doesn’t matter if her Trump-bashing album offends his supporters.