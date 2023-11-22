Rob Schneider Calls Out Susan Sarandon After Her ‘Anti-Jewish’ Comments Spark Massive Backlash

Simon Kent

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has added his voice to the growing chorus of criticism turned on left-wing Hollywood star Susan Sarandon after comments she made at an anti-Israel rally in New York, where she reportedly said Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim.”

Sarandon was seen at an anti-Israel protest in New York’s Union Square and Bryant Park on Friday, chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — despite it being considered an antisemitic slogan, as it suggests the decimation of the world’s only Jewish state, as Breitbart News reported.

The Thelma & Louise star also declared Jews are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim” in the United States before she was slammed on social media for the coarse nature of her observations.

Schneider has taken to social media to enter the fray, saying on X – formerly known as Twitter – Sarandon is out of touch:

Sarandon is not just suffering approbation in the public arena for her comments. She is also paying a price, being dumped by United Talent Agency (UTA).

In a statement to Page Six, a UTA press person confirmed the agency is no longer representing Sarandon.

The gossip column, citing unnamed sources, said multiple employees were “extremely hurt” by the Oscar winner’s comments.

