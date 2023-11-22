Rob Schneider Calls Out Susan Sarandon After Her ‘Anti-Jewish’ Comments Spark Massive Backlash

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has added his voice to the growing chorus of criticism turned on left-wing Hollywood star Susan Sarandon after comments she made at an anti-Israel rally in New York, where she reportedly said Jews “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim.”
Sarandon was seen at an anti-Israel protest in New York’s Union Square and Bryant Park on Friday, chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — despite it being considered an antisemitic slogan, as it suggests the decimation of the world’s only Jewish state, as Breitbart News reported.
The Thelma & Louise star also declared Jews are now “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim” in the United States before she was slammed on social media for the coarse nature of her observations.
Even a fool, when he keeps silent, is considered wise; When he closes his lips, he is considered prudent.
Proverbs 17:28 https://t.co/9w5XD4I1MA pic.twitter.com/ViPa6uCpKA
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 21, 2023
Schneider has taken to social media to enter the fray, saying on X – formerly known as Twitter – Sarandon is out of touch:
America offers unparalleled freedoms to practice your religion and afford you the opportunity to live your life’s dreams. But there are out of touch people like Susan Sarandon. Her anti-Jewish comments are regrettable. https://t.co/Ly4AxsTjeq
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 21, 2023
Sarandon is not just suffering approbation in the public arena for her comments. She is also paying a price, being dumped by United Talent Agency (UTA).
In a statement to Page Six, a UTA press person confirmed the agency is no longer representing Sarandon.
The gossip column, citing unnamed sources, said multiple employees were “extremely hurt” by the Oscar winner’s comments.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.