Rabbi Shumely Rips Cynthia Nixon: Ignore This ‘Useful Idiot’ Famous for a TV Show About Causal Sex, Spreading Hamas Lies

Bestselling author Rabbi Shmuley Boteach has blasted HBO’s Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon for her decision to join a pro-Palestinian hunger strike that is intended to pressure President Joe Biden into ordering an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Rabbi Shmuley called Cynthia Nixon a “useful idiot” in a recent X post, saying that she is famous for a TV series that glamorized casual sex. He also accused the star of spreading Hamas propaganda.

“Few things in life are as embarrassing as Hollywood actors who don’t know their limitations and think that celebrity is a substitute for substance,” he wrote.

Cynthia Nixon is joining the Washington, D.C., hunger strike for two days, starting Tuesday.

“I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have, to affirm as loudly as possible, that never again means never again for everyone,” she said in a video shared by Sky News.

Nixon has a transgender “son” named Seph Mozes who recently wrote an article accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in its military response to Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Seph Mozes is a member of the Jewish Voice for Peace — the radical leftist anti-Zionist group that has blamed Israel and the United States for Hamas’ bloody attack.

Cynthia Nixon, who also stars in HBO’s The Golden Age, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which has organized a number of anti-Israel protests in recent weeks.

