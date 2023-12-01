Rapper Lil Nas X appeared to tease that he has entered the “Christian era” of his career.
“y’all mind if i enter my christian era ?” the rapper said in a post on X.
y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE
— ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023
Lil Nas X has a history of provocation to sell records and get clicks, such as when he compared Catholics to Nazis at the BET Awards. As Breitbart News reported:
Rapper Lil Nas X is at the center of another controversy after showing up to the BET Awards donning a dress featuring a distinct, controversial message, depicting what the outfit’s designer described as “parallelism between Nazism” and the Catholic church.
The Montero singer walked the red carpet wearing a gown designed by Andrea Grossi, which stands as part of her “Welcome to DeusLand” collection which supposedly “talks about a future society and the future of human being” and contains imagery drawing parallels between Nazism and the Catholic church.
“Through an artwork I notice and describe the ‘Occident’s Chaos’ with parallelism between Nazism and church, ideologies that have led the populations for a long time in wrong way,” the designer said in a description of the controversial collection. “What is our ideology today?”
Still not over Lil Nas X being unapologetically queer on the BET Awards last night! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/sUDVdJRYMu
— Them (@them) June 28, 2021
His sexually raunchy performance on Saturday Night Live also hit a ratings low for the show.
