Lil Nas X has a history of provocation to sell records and get clicks, such as when he compared Catholics to Nazis at the BET Awards. As Breitbart News reported:

Rapper Lil Nas X is at the center of another controversy after showing up to the BET Awards donning a dress featuring a distinct, controversial message, depicting what the outfit’s designer described as “parallelism between Nazism” and the Catholic church.

The Montero singer walked the red carpet wearing a gown designed by Andrea Grossi, which stands as part of her “Welcome to DeusLand” collection which supposedly “talks about a future society and the future of human being” and contains imagery drawing parallels between Nazism and the Catholic church.

“Through an artwork I notice and describe the ‘Occident’s Chaos’ with parallelism between Nazism and church, ideologies that have led the populations for a long time in wrong way,” the designer said in a description of the controversial collection. “What is our ideology today?”