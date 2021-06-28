Rapper Lil Nas X Wears Dress Comparing Catholics to Nazis at the BET Awards

Lil Nas X arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hannah Bleau

Rapper Lil Nas X is at the center of another controversy after showing up to the BET Awards donning a dress featuring a distinct, controversial message, depicting what the outfit’s designer described as “parallelism between Nazism” and the Catholic church.

The Montero singer walked the red carpet wearing a gown designed by Andrea Grossi, which stands as part of her “Welcome to DeusLand” collection which supposedly “talks about a future society and the future of human being” and contains imagery drawing parallels between Nazism and the Catholic church.

Lil Nas X arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The “Old Town Road” artist dazzled Hollywood leftists after concluding BET performance on Sunday with a gay kiss, two years after coming out.

