Disney Family Christmas Movie ‘The Naughty Nine’ Features Gay Teen Character, Same-Sex Parents

Disney is doubling down on its gay entertainment for children, with the studio releasing a new Christmas movie that features a gay teen character who makes a sexual remark about a member of the same sex.

The Naughty Nine, which debuted on the Disney Channel on November 22 and is also available for streaming on Disney+, tells the story of a group of kids who discover they are on Santa’s “naughty” list for Christmas. Together, they hatch a plan to break into Santa’s workshop in the North Pole and steal the presents they believe they deserve.

One of the characters is a teen boy who is clearly intended to be gay, according to a report from The Federalist.

At the 19-minute mark, the character Jon Anthony is selling clothing from his own designer label when he makes a remark to a potential buyer about a taller male standing nearby: “I told that hottie over there I’d sell it to him for $200.”

In Disney's new Christmas movie, "The Naughty Nine," (TV-PG) a boy calls another male "hottie." pic.twitter.com/S4eQFGM7l4 — Eleanor Bartow (Ellie) (@elliebartow) November 28, 2023

The movie, which is TV rated “PG” for general audiences, also features a same-sex parent couple in one scene.

The Naughty Nine is just the latest example of the Walt Disney Company smuggling gay content into its entertainment aimed at children.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney along with Netflix put out more LGBTQ content than any other studio in Hollywood in 2022, according to a GLAAD report.

GLAAD said Disney released 59 films in 2022, and 24 of them were so-called “LGBT inclusive films.”

The Naughty Nine is co-written by two writers from the Disney Channel series Raven’s Home, which drew controversy last year for introducing a transgender character, “Nikki,” played by transgender male-to-female actor Juliana Joel.

