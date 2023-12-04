‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Slams International Community’s Silence over Women Raped, Kidnapped by Hamas

Israeli actress and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has slammed the international community for its silence over the fate of the female victims who suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists during the barbaric October 7 attack on Israel.

She set out her condemnation in a post on Instagram, saying the world has failed to acknowledge the rape, kidnap, murder, and torture of the women and young girls who fell victim in the assault.

“The world has failed the women of October 7th. We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women,” Gadot says in the social media statement.

“On October 7th, the world witnessed Hamas carrying out its violent plans in real-time. Within hours of the October 7th attack, the first blood-chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud assailants. Yet two months later women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response,” she says.

“This is our moment as women and allies of women to act,” asking international groups, including the United Nations to “demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately.”

“These women cannot survive another moment of this horror,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

The London Jewish Chronicle reported Sunday on new eyewitness testimony and the events that happened that day:

Yoni Saadon, who escaped execution by hiding underneath a stage, said: “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her. “She was screaming, ‘Stop it—already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head. … “They had caught a young woman near a car and she was fighting back, not allowing them to strip her,” he said. “They threw her to the ground and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her and her head rolled along the ground. I see that head too.”

Volunteers who worked on identifying the victims spoke of horrific injuries to women’s bodies, including women whose pelvises had been broken and women who had been shot in the breasts and vagina.

Many had been shot in the face to mutilate them.

RELATED: “It Is Evil” — U.S. Diplomat Breaks Down Witnessing Aftermath of Hamas Attack in Israel

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett via Storyful

This is not the first time Gadot has spoken up in the name of justice for those who suffered in the Hamas attack.

Last month she supported the screening of a film of atrocities committed by the Palestinian terror group, as Breitbart News reported.

The film brought together a 43-minute compilation of footage recorded by Hamas on GoPros and mobile phones, as well as by victims of the attack on dashboard cameras, surveillance cameras, and their own phones.

Gadot has also spoken out about having empathy for victims and not falling for propaganda pushed by anti-Israel activists.