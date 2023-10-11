‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot: Making Excuses for Hamas Mass Murder in Israel Show ‘Propaganda Is Working’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot spoke out about having empathy for victims and not falling for propaganda after the Palestinian terror group Hamas raped, murdered, and kidnapped thousands of Israelis last weekend.

“If you have less empathy towards victims because of how you feel about their government, propaganda is working on you,” Gadot wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday. “The goal of propaganda is to dehumanize. It works to dehumanize Israelis and it works to dehumanize Gazans.”

“I like to think most of us are above propaganda. But this weekend reminded me how widespread it is,” the Red Notice star continued. “Because a lot of people reacted to this violence with justification, not empathy.”

“I guess it’s not surprising, but it’s still heartbreaking,” she added. “Propaganda is everywhere. It seeps into us over time. It seeks to block our empathy receptors. So when we see violence, we rationalize away our human response.”

Gadot was commenting on much of the public’s shocking and concerning pro-terrorist reaction after Hamas raped, murdered, and kidnapped Israelis last weekend, which has so far left 1,000 dead.

In one example in which people seemingly fell for propaganda en masse, more than 30 Harvard student organizations signed a joint statement earlier this week expressing support for Palestinian terrorists and blaming Israel for Hamas killing Israelis.

Then, Harvard leadership issued a statement in which they failed to make mention of their student groups’ pro-terror rhetoric.

The president of the Ivy League school, Claudine Gay, later issued a follow-up statement in which she distanced the university from its own students — but only after Harvard had received nationwide criticism for its silence.

